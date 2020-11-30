Paper Talk: Arsenal prepare firm approach for impressive Bundesliga star; Chelsea, West Ham chase Leipzig talent Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Arsenal want a top Bundesliga star in January and are set to make a formal bid, while Chelsea and West Ham are keen on a Leipzig left-back 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tomori chooses not to join West Ham



Kaveh Solhekol reports Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori opted not to join West Ham on loan after a deal was close for the defender. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52 Published on October 5, 2020

