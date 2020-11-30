Forget Vestergaard: Hasenhuttl will be furious with £12m ace who lost possession 23x - opinion Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kyle Walker-Peters put in an extremely disappointing display against Manchester United on Sunday, and perhaps Ralph Hasenhuttl should consider recalling Yan Valery into his first-team. 👓 View full article



