Liverpool FC consider swoop to sign 34-year-old free agent – report

The Sport Review Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign free agent Ezequiel Garay to bolster their injury-stricken defence, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that Garay is available on a free transfer after the Argentina international was released by Valencia at the […]
