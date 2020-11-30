Liverpool FC consider swoop to sign 34-year-old free agent – report
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign free agent Ezequiel Garay to bolster their injury-stricken defence, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that Garay is available on a free transfer after the Argentina international was released by Valencia at the […]
The Watering Can, in Greenbank Park, Liverpool, is providing free school mealsfor children over the half term holidays. Local councils and businesses arecontinuing to pledge free food for children in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published