AUS vs IND: Australia's TV records broken during second ODI against India

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul



Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 19 hours ago

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI



While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08 Published 19 hours ago