Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AUS vs IND: Australia's TV records broken during second ODI against India

Zee News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
As per pay channel Fox Sports, a huge audience of 5,85,000 people tuned in to watch the second ODI between Australia and India on Sunday. These ratings are even higher than Australia's 2015 World Cup final against New Zealand.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya 02:33

 Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul [Video]

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI [Video]

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published
Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth [Video]

Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Can't understand Virat Kohli's captaincy, says Gautam Gambhir

 Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has criticised Virat Kohli's captaincy following team's crushing defeat in the second ODI against Australia which saw them...
Mid-Day

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Do you know what impressive record Australia achieved while batting against India? Know more!

 Australia completed an impressive series victory over visitors India with yet another impressive display in the second ODI, winning the game by 51 runs at Sydney...
Zee News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India

 Australia captain Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground...
Mid-Day