Arsenal defender Rob Holding's hilarious expletive-laden rant to referee goes viral as he brands Wolves ace Adama Traore a 'brick s***house' Monday, 30 November 2020

Rob Holding went viral on social media after he was hilariously caught complaining to the referee about how easily Adama Traore went to ground in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves. As the Gunners trailed on Sunday with five minutes to play, Holding furiously reacted to Traore winning a foul, with his expletive-laden complaint ringing round […] 👓 View full article

