Arsenal defender Rob Holding’s hilarious expletive-laden rant to referee goes viral as he brands Wolves ace Adama Traore a ‘brick s***house’

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Rob Holding went viral on social media after he was hilariously caught complaining to the referee about how easily Adama Traore went to ground in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat by Wolves. As the Gunners trailed on Sunday with five minutes to play, Holding furiously reacted to Traore winning a foul, with his expletive-laden complaint ringing round […]
