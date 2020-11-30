Leicester City vs Fulham, Premier League: Live streaming, LEI v FUL Dream11, teams, time & where to watch

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester
A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home..
Can Leicester City Do It Again?
