Wolff backs TV replays of horror Grosjean crash Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Nov.30 - Toto Wolff has backed Formula 1's decision to broadcast multiple replays of the horrifying Romain Grosjean crash on Sunday. Daniel Ricciardo lashed out at the decision, admitting he felt "disgust and disappointment with F1" as the multiple replays ran during the red flag period. "The way the incident of Grosjean was broadcast over.....check out full post » Nov.30 - Toto Wolff has backed Formula 1's decision to broadcast multiple replays of the horrifying Romain Grosjean crash on Sunday. Daniel Ricciardo lashed out at the decision, admitting he felt "disgust and disappointment with F1" as the multiple replays ran during the red flag period. "The way the incident of Grosjean was broadcast over.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Reuters - Sports - Published 18 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash 01:14 Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. You Might Like

