Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wolff backs TV replays of horror Grosjean crash

F1-Fansite Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Wolff backs TV replays of horror Grosjean crashNov.30 - Toto Wolff has backed Formula 1's decision to broadcast multiple replays of the horrifying Romain Grosjean crash on Sunday. Daniel Ricciardo lashed out at the decision, admitting he felt "disgust and disappointment with F1" as the multiple replays ran during the red flag period. "The way the incident of Grosjean was broadcast over.....check out full post »
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash 01:14

 Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

You Might Like