Verstappen: Albon's performance in Bahrain was not very good Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Nov.30 - Max Verstappen has poured cold water on his struggling teammate Alex Albon's podium celebrations in Bahrain. Albon, at risk of losing his Red Bull seat after Abu Dhabi, finished third behind Verstappen in Bahrain. "There was obviously a bit of luck involved with Sergio, he had a really good race," said the British-born.....check out full post » Nov.30 - Max Verstappen has poured cold water on his struggling teammate Alex Albon's podium celebrations in Bahrain. Albon, at risk of losing his Red Bull seat after Abu Dhabi, finished third behind Verstappen in Bahrain. "There was obviously a bit of luck involved with Sergio, he had a really good race," said the British-born.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

