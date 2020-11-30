Global  
 

Verstappen: Albon's performance in Bahrain was not very good

F1-Fansite Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Verstappen: Albon's performance in Bahrain was not very goodNov.30 - Max Verstappen has poured cold water on his struggling teammate Alex Albon's podium celebrations in Bahrain. Albon, at risk of losing his Red Bull seat after Abu Dhabi, finished third behind Verstappen in Bahrain. "There was obviously a bit of luck involved with Sergio, he had a really good race," said the British-born.....check out full post »
