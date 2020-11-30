Global  
 

Eddie Hearn suggests Daniel Dubois did quit against Joe Joyce – but blames Frank Warren for rushing ‘Dynamite’ and matching him ‘really poorly’

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020
Eddie Hearn has accused Frank Warren of rushing Daniel Dubois and matching him ‘very poorly’ against Joe Joyce on Saturday night. The 23-year-old was emphatically stopped by ‘The Juggernaut’ at Church House in Westminster after being outboxed and sustaining a bad eye injury which resulted in an emergency hospital trip. Hopefully the fractured orbital bone […]
