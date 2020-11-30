Australia vs India: Rested Pat Cummins, injured David Warner out of remaining limited overs games
Monday, 30 November 2020 () With an eye on the Test series, Australia have rested two of their most prominent players for the remaining white-ball games against India. Following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series, Australia will play three T20I's and then four Tests against India.
