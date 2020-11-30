Gary Lineker's best ever tweets as England legend celebrates 60th birthday Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Gary Lineker celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday with comical exchanges with both Raheem Sterling and Piers Morgan on Twitter - and it is not the first time he has amused his 7.7million followers Gary Lineker celebrated his 60th birthday on Monday with comical exchanges with both Raheem Sterling and Piers Morgan on Twitter - and it is not the first time he has amused his 7.7million followers 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gary Lineker leads tributes to legendary Diego Maradona



Gary Lineker has led tributes to Diego Maradona following the football legend’s death, as Argentina declared three days of national mourning. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago

