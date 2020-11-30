Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 7 minutes ago 'Mahomes is the MVP & Tom Brady isn't the same player he was' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs' loss to Chiefs | UNDISPUTED 03:11 Patrick Mahomes was able to even his record at 2-and-2 against Tom Brady with a 27-to-24 win yesterday. Mahomes started out hot connecting with Tyreek Hill, who racked up over 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Tom Brady rallied his team, outscoring the Chiefs 17-to-7 in the...