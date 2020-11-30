Global  
 

Manchester United go after Martinez

SoccerNews.com Monday, 30 November 2020
According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are ready and willing to sign Lautaro Martinez. The belief is that they would sign him on a lucrative contract in an attempt to beat the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature, with Sport being used as a citation in the […]
