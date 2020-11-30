Cavani apologises for offensive social media post that Man United insist was ´misconstrued´
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Edinson Cavani has apologised for a social media post that could be deemed offensive, though Manchester United insist there was no “malicious intent” on the Uruguayan’s part. Cavani was critical to United’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, setting up Bruno Fernandes and scoring twice after being introduced as a half-time substitute. In doing so, he became […]
Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily..
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani has "learned the hard way" after the Uruguayan apologised for a social media post in Spanish... BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News •Belfast Telegraph •talkSPORT