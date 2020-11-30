Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cavani apologises for offensive social media post that Man United insist was ´misconstrued´

SoccerNews.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Edinson Cavani has apologised for a social media post that could be deemed offensive, though Manchester United insist there was no “malicious intent” on the Uruguayan’s part. Cavani was critical to United’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, setting up Bruno Fernandes and scoring twice after being introduced as a half-time substitute. In doing so, he became […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Cavani learned the hard way

Ole: Cavani learned the hard way 01:27

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani has learned the hard way after removing and apologising for using a racially offensive term in a social media post.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law [Video]

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe [Video]

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:57Published
Ellen Page has come out as transgender and will go by the name Elliot [Video]

Ellen Page has come out as transgender and will go by the name Elliot

Ellen Page is transgender and will now go by the name Elliot Page, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd have spoken to Uruguayan about social media post

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani has "learned the hard way" after the Uruguayan apologised for a social media post in Spanish...
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast TelegraphtalkSPORT