Badgers rise to No. 4 in AP top-25 men's college basketball poll Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) rose three spots in The Associated Press top-25 men's college basketball poll to No. 4 overall. The Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) rose three spots in The Associated Press top-25 men's college basketball poll to No. 4 overall. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like