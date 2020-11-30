Global  
 

Troy Deeney makes worrying admission about out-of-form Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Wolves defeat

Monday, 30 November 2020
Troy Deeney claims Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not showing a willingness to score goals. The Arsenal captain has scored just twice in 10 games since putting pen-to-paper a new bumper three-year contract at the Emirates. His drop in form has coincided with Arsenal losing four of their last six Premier League matches. And Watford striker Deeney […]
