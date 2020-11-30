Troy Deeney makes worrying admission about out-of-form Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Wolves defeat

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Merse's concerns over Aubameyang



Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson says he is frustrated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's recent form. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published on October 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Arsenal need Aubameyang goals to succeed – Arteta worried by captain´s form Mikel Arteta is determined to rouse Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his scoring slump after the Arsenal captain continued to fire blanks in the Premier League...

SoccerNews.com 17 hours ago



