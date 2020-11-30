Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTEDAaron Rodgers had no problem working through the Bears defense last night. Rodgers had just over 200 yards through the air but racked up 4 touchdowns and was not hit in the pocket once all night. The Green Bay Packers led by as many as 31 in the 4th quarter before the Chicago Bears got a few late scores to bring it to a 41-to-25 final. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Aaron Rodgers' performance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED

'Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal' — Shannon Sharpe on Packers blowout win over Bears | UNDISPUTED 02:20

 Aaron Rodgers had no problem working through the Bears defense last night. Rodgers had just over 200 yards through the air but racked up 4 touchdowns and was not hit in the pocket once all night. The Green Bay Packers led by as many as 31 in the 4th quarter before the Chicago Bears got a few late...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Mahomes is the MVP & Tom Brady isn't the same player he was' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs' loss to Chiefs | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Mahomes is the MVP & Tom Brady isn't the same player he was' — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs' loss to Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes was able to even his record at 2-and-2 against Tom Brady with a 27-to-24 win yesterday. Mahomes started out hot connecting with Tyreek Hill, who racked up over 200 yards and 2..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:11Published
Shannon Sharpe: 'Mahomes will be great, but I won't be surprised if Brady's Bucs defeat Chiefs | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'Mahomes will be great, but I won't be surprised if Brady's Bucs defeat Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

The Kansas City Chiefs are favored to win their Sunday match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer. While Shannon Sharpe is taking the Chiefs as well and believes Patrick Mahomes will play an excellent..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published
Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Tom Brady dropping to12th in QB rankings: 'He should have been lower' | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady was ranked as the league’s 12th-best QB entering Week 12, after coming off a very non-Brady-like game against the Rams on Monday night. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the rating,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:07Published