Colin Cowherd: Seahawks are missing one key ingredient to make it to the Super Bowl | THE HERD
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd discusses Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks progression throughout the season. Hear why Colin believes that the Seahawks have one key weakness when it comes to potentially making the Super Bowl.
Colin Cowherd discusses Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks progression throughout the season. Hear why Colin believes that the Seahawks have one key weakness when it comes to potentially making the Super Bowl.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources