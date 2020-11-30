ICC will do everything for India-Pakistan bilateral cricket to resume but can’t guarantee it: New chairman Greg Barclay

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League



Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published on October 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Greg Barclay defeats Imran Khwaja for ICC's Chairman post New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



