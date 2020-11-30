Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ICC will do everything for India-Pakistan bilateral cricket to resume but can’t guarantee it: New chairman Greg Barclay

Zee News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Newly appointed ICC chairman Greg Barclay has said that the council would play the role of a facilitator between India and Pakistan, so that bilateral cricket can resume between the two countries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League [Video]

Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Greg Barclay defeats Imran Khwaja for ICC's Chairman post

 New Zealand Cricket (NZC) head Greg Barclay has been elected as the ICC's new Independent Chairman after he comfortably defeated Singapore's Imran Khwaja to...
Mid-Day