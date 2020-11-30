Denver Broncos Forced To Play Practice-Squad Wide Receiver At Quarterback
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Lindsay Jones of The Athletic about the Denver Broncos having to play an inexperienced quarterback after four others broke COVID-19 protocols.
