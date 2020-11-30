Global  
 

Denver Broncos Forced To Play Practice-Squad Wide Receiver At Quarterback

NPR Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Lindsay Jones of The Athletic about the Denver Broncos having to play an inexperienced quarterback after four others broke COVID-19 protocols.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager

Broncos entertained idea of starting quality control coach at quarterback—Peter Schrager 01:57

 Peter Schrager gives updates on the teams heavily impacted by COVID-19 this week on FOX NFL Kickoff. He says that despite the Baltimore Ravens having 20 players who have tested positive, their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will still be played as scheduled on Tuesday. He also says that the...

