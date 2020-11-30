'Cam Newton is absolutely holding the Patriots back' — Emmanuel Acho | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Cam Newton and the New England Patriots get an 'ugly' Week 12 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Cam is the reason for the Patriots' struggles this season.
