‘Cam Newton is absolutely holding the Patriots back’ — Emmanuel Acho | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Cam Newton and the New England Patriots get an 'ugly' Week 12 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Cam is the reason...

LaVar Arrington: Cam Newton should weigh out his options before resigning with Patriots | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Cam Newton should resign with New England Patriots. Hear why LaVar believes that since the...

FOX Sports 6 days ago



