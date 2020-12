You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Travel restrictions inspire Americans to bring new cultural cuisine into the kitchen at home



As countries across the world enter new lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey found that lockdown is actually making Americans more adventurous when it comes to their food.The study.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 6 days ago Todd Fuhrman: Colts have best O-line, they'll beat Packers by more than 7 | FOX BET LIVE



The Green Bay Packers are slight underdogs in their upcoming match up against the Indianapolis Colts, leading many to think this Week 11 game may be a close one... but Todd Fuhrman breaks down why he.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:32 Published 1 week ago Americans say the stress of holiday travel is especially worth it this year



From dropping surprise presents off on the doorsteps of loved ones, video meals with extended family and having a day where all family members disconnect from their devices, holiday traditions are.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago