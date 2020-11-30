Race Thompson goes for 22 points, 13 rebounds in Indiana's dominant 79-58 win over Providence Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson had one of the best games of his career, scoring 22 points and pulling down 13 boards in a 79-58 win over the Providence Friars. Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson had one of the best games of his career, scoring 22 points and pulling down 13 boards in a 79-58 win over the Providence Friars. 👓 View full article

