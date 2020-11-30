Global  
 

Race Thompson goes for 22 points, 13 rebounds in Indiana's dominant 79-58 win over Providence

FOX Sports Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Race Thompson goes for 22 points, 13 rebounds in Indiana's dominant 79-58 win over ProvidenceIndiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson had one of the best games of his career, scoring 22 points and pulling down 13 boards in a 79-58 win over the Providence Friars.
