Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka to feature in comic book

Japan's major-winning tennis player Naomi Osaka has welcomed a new manga comic-book series where she will star as a cartoon character in a magazine aimed at teenage girls. "Unrivaled Naomi Tenka-ichi", which will run in "Nakayosi" magazine from late December, was produced with the help of Osaka's older sister, Mari. "Tenka-ichi"...