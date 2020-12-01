Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch video: Romain Grosjean after near-death car crash: I am okay!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
French driver Romain Grosjean will sit out of next weekend's Formula One race after escaping a fiery high-speed crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix with just burns to his hands, his team Haas said on Monday.

Grosjean walked away from the wreckage after he collided with Daniil Kyvat's Alpha Tauri on the first lap of Sunday's race,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash

Grosjean's 'miracle' escape from F1 Bahrain crash 01:02

 Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks out after horror crash [Video]

F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks out after horror crash

F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks out after horror crash

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:51Published
Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash [Video]

Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash

Romain Grosjean has said the controversial Halo safety device saved his life after he escaped a dramatic high-speed crash.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:16Published
F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash [Video]

F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix

Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a video on social media just hours after a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix this morning.The race was...
New Zealand Herald