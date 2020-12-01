Watch video: Romain Grosjean after near-death car crash: I am okay!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks out after horror crash



F1 driver Romain Grosjean speaks out after horror crash Credit: nypost Duration: 00:51 Published 9 hours ago Romain Grosjean survives F1 horror crash



Romain Grosjean has said the controversial Halo safety device saved his life after he escaped a dramatic high-speed crash. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:16 Published 17 hours ago F1 driver’s ‘miracle’ escape from fiery crash



Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. Libby Hogan.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Motorsport: Romain Grosjean posts video hours after car explodes in fireball after first lap crash in Bahrain Grand Prix Formula One driver Romain Grosjean has posted a video on social media just hours after a horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix this morning.The race was...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago



