Jeff Hardy and Elias continue rivalry in vicious Symphony of Destruction match
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The popular rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Elias came to the big stage Monday night on RAW in a Symphony of Destruction match. There were no limits as the two attempted to settle the score in a ring surrounded by musical instruments to use at the competitors’ disposal in this no-disqualification match up.
The popular rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Elias came to the big stage Monday night on RAW in a Symphony of Destruction match. There were no limits as the two attempted to settle the score in a ring surrounded by musical instruments to use at the competitors’ disposal in this no-disqualification match up.
|
|
|
You Might Like