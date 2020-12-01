Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeff Hardy and Elias continue rivalry in vicious Symphony of Destruction match

FOX Sports Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Jeff Hardy and Elias continue rivalry in vicious Symphony of Destruction matchThe popular rivalry between Jeff Hardy and Elias came to the big stage Monday night on RAW in a Symphony of Destruction match. There were no limits as the two attempted to settle the score in a ring surrounded by musical instruments to use at the competitors’ disposal in this no-disqualification match up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like