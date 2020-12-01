Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rugby league: Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne denies leaving $50 on woman's bed to 'bribe her silence' - court

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Rugby league: Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne denies leaving $50 on woman's bed to 'bribe her silence' - courtEx-NRL star Jarryd Hayne has denied trying to "bribe" a woman who has accused him of sexual assault with a $50 note that was seen on her bed, saying it must have fallen out of his pocket.Mr Hayne, 32, is accused of forcing himself...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like