Rugby league: NRL star suspended after drug test
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Penrith Panthers star Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended by the NRL after he returned a positive test for a recreational drug.Naden was tested by Sport Integrity Australia following the NRL Grand Final on October 25 and...
Penrith Panthers star Brent Naden has been provisionally suspended by the NRL after he returned a positive test for a recreational drug.Naden was tested by Sport Integrity Australia following the NRL Grand Final on October 25 and...
|
|
You Might Like