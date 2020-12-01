Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks past Eagles to top NFC West
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
|
|
|
You Might Like