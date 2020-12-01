Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks past Eagles to top NFC West

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night. The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis takes the Eagles to win outright vs Seahawks despite Wentz's struggles | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis takes the Eagles to win outright vs Seahawks despite Wentz's struggles | FOX BET LIVE 03:58

 The Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs heading into tonight's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Clay Travis is taking the Eagles to win outright against the Seahawks tonight.

You Might Like