Liverpool's Klopp complaints allow chance to fulfil Minamino promise vs Ajax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been left fuming with the schedule of fixtures his club have endured after a long list of injuries in the past few weeks alone for the Reds Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been left fuming with the schedule of fixtures his club have endured after a long list of injuries in the past few weeks alone for the Reds 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like