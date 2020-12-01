Global  
 

Jose Mourinho rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances

The Sport Review Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has claimed that Chelsea FC are one of the “biggest” contenders in the Premier League title race this season. Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side played out a goalless draw with the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening as Chelsea FC missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League table. […]
 Jose Mourinho says Frank Lampard will know Tottenham are capable of beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their huge Premier League clash on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

