You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 66709589 Watch Joe Edwards and Luke Hatfield provide detail the condition of Raul Jimenez following Wolves' statement regarding the striker this morning.

Express and Star 19 hours ago



Wolves striker Jimenez conscious in hospital after head injury Raul Jimenez was “awake and breathing” in hospital following the sickening head injury the Wolves striker suffered during Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win...

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago



Concern for Wolves striker Jimenez after head injury Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was substituted after suffering an apparently severe head injury during Sunday’s Premier League game at Arsenal. Jimenez was...

SoccerNews.com 2 days ago