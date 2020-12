Derby County eye January loan move for Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Derby County are interested in signing Matty Longstaff from Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 72, November 29, 2020). It has been reported that Championship club Derby are considering making a move for the 20-year-old midfielder when the transfer window opens in January. Longstaff, who signed […] 👓 View full article

