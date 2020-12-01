Hamilton to not race Sakhir GP after tested positive for COVID-19
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend’s Sakhir GP. Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.....check out full post »
