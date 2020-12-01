Global  
 

Jack Grealish rages at ’embarrassing’ VAR for ‘ruining’ football as Ally McCoist hits out at ‘farcical’ decision against Aston Villa at West Ham

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Jack Grealish believes VAR is ruining football after an ’embarrassing’ decision denied Aston Villa a point against West Ham on Monday night. Another weekend of VAR drama in the Premier League ended in the most fitting way as Ollie Watkins had a last-gasp equaliser controversially ruled out during Villa’s 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium. […]
News video: Smith confused by VAR call

Smith confused by VAR call 03:09

 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith claims he's confused by the decision to disallow a late equaliser from Ollie Watkins, stating that it should either have "been a goal or a penalty" to his side.

