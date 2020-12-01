Journalist says Grosjean aims to race in Abu Dhabi Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Dec.1 - Romain Grosjeau is reportedly aiming to return to the cockpit of his Haas car in Abu Dhabi, for what will almost certainly be his last Formula 1 race. After team boss Gunther Steiner visited Frenchman Grosjean in hospital on Monday, the American outfit announced that he will be replaced in Bahrain this weekend.

