Rumour Has It: Real Madrid can´t afford Mbappe, Chelsea lead Alaba race

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid’s dream of signing Kylian Mbappe may have to wait. Mbappe, 21, has regularly been linked with LaLiga’s champions after starring for Paris Saint-Germain. But the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are seemingly set to hurt Madrid’s chances of landing the star.   TOP STORY – REAL MADRID CAN’T AFFORD MBAPPE NEXT YEAR Madrid […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures 04:09

 Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

