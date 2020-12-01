Global  
 

Sports Personality of the Year 2020 contenders as Marcus Rashford misses out

Daily Star Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Sports Personality of the Year 2020 contenders as Marcus Rashford misses outThe Body Coach Joe Wicks is revealing the six BBC Sports Personality of the Year contenders for 2020 with Manchester United star Rashford missing out despite his remarkable charity work
