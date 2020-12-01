Blues' glaringly obvious mission as the transfer window looms Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The January transfer window opens a month today and with Birmingham City struggling for goals the one area for improvement is clear for all to see. The January transfer window opens a month today and with Birmingham City struggling for goals the one area for improvement is clear for all to see. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It



HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published on November 4, 2020 'Disappointing window for Man Utd'



Speaking on the Transfer Show, Kaveh Solhekol assesses Manchester United's transfer window and says Jadon Sancho may never play for the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:57 Published on October 5, 2020

