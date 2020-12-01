Global  
 

Football betting tips: Liverpool vs Ajax prediction – Get Reds at huge 8/1 to win tonight

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Liverpool will be out to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League tonight and you can back the Reds at a huge 8/1 to beat Ajax at Anfield. Liverpool will go through if they avoid defeat and could potentially win the group if they are victorious against the Dutch side. Liverpool are odds-on […]
 Liverpool is hoping to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League bybeating Dutch giants Ajax at Anfield.

