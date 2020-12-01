Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus the most important game left for each team

ESPN Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Steelers are questing for 16-0, the Jags want to avoid an infamous record and the Pack are looking to top the NFC. Which games are most essential for those goals?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC [Video]

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC

SportsPulse: With all respect to the Ravens and Steelers we went ahead and released our post Week 12 power rankings. Mackenzie Salmon reveals the biggest risers and fallers from this week's action.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:24Published
NFL power rankings 7.0: Cowboys come crashing down and there's a new number one [Video]

NFL power rankings 7.0: Cowboys come crashing down and there's a new number one

SportsPulse: The Cowboys are currently a bottom five team and we have a new number one after the Green Bay Packers got throttled by Tampa Bay. Mackenzie Salmon reveals our biggest risers and fallers in..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus what each team is thankful for

 Teddy Bridgewater has been great for the Panthers, the NFL community showed James White the love and Alex Smith has been a league-wide inspiration.
ESPN

NFL Power Rankings Week 12 - 1-32 poll, plus what each team is thankful for

 Teddy Bridgewater has been great for the Panthers, the NFL community showed James White the love and Alex Smith has been a league-wide...
Upworthy