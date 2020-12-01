UFC ace Colby Covington calls out NBA legend LeBron James and ridicules ‘soft and privileged’ basketball stars after Jake Paul brutally KOs Nate Robinson
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
UFC star Colby Covington reappeared on social media to fire shots at NBA stars LeBron James and Nate Robinson. Covington has been suspiciously quiet on Twitter following the result of the US election, with Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden. The 32-year-old regularly sports a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat while at UFC events and […]
