UFC ace Colby Covington calls out NBA legend LeBron James and ridicules ‘soft and privileged’ basketball stars after Jake Paul brutally KOs Nate Robinson

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
UFC star Colby Covington reappeared on social media to fire shots at NBA stars LeBron James and Nate Robinson. Covington has been suspiciously quiet on Twitter following the result of the US election, with Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden. The 32-year-old regularly sports a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat while at UFC events and […]
Video Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos 04:59

 YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday night and the Internet went wild after the knockout punch. Twitter users made memes of Nate Robinson and NBA stars like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid joined in on the chaos.

