Piers Morgan tells Arsenal to offer £50m and three players for Jack Grealish
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wants the midfielder at his beloved Arsenal
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wants the midfielder at his beloved Arsenal
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources