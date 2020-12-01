Global  
 

Aston Villa coach John Terry 'responds' to Derby manager interest

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Aston Villa coach John Terry 'responds' to Derby manager interestJohn Terry remains the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Derby County and reports in the national press say the AVFC assistant coach is 'keen' on the Championship job.
