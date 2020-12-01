Aston Villa coach John Terry 'responds' to Derby manager interest

'Villa are the favourites' A duo presser with Aston Villa women head coach Gemma Davies and Birmingham women head coach Carla Ward ahead of the derby in the WSL.

Lampard: Terry destined to manage Frank Lampard says former Chelsea captain John Terry would be a good fit for Derby if reports are true linking him to the vacant manager's role.

Wayne Rooney responds to update on Aston Villa coach John Terry John Terry is reportedly 'keen' on the Derby County job and the Championship club's interim manager Wayne Rooney has been asked about the speculation surrounding...

Frank Lampard sends message to John Terry about leaving Aston Villa Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry is being heavily linked with taking over as Derby County manager and his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard has given...

