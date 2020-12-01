Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as his side travel to face FC Porto in the Champions League
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as his side travel to face FC Porto in the Champions League. Guardiola has a difficult decision on his hands tonight, as some will see tonight’s match as the perfect opportunity to rest key players with Champions League knockout qualification already secured. However, FC […]
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is less important to win by bigmargins, compared with securing victories and making the most of chances,following his team's rousing 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hit back at Sergio Conceicao after the Porto coach’s claims he pressured referees. Conceicao accused Guardiola of... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not rush Sergio Aguero back into action despite his side's lack of goals in the Premier League. City's record... Mid-Day Also reported by •SoccerNews.com •News24