Parkour group urges IOC to reject their sport
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Organizers of the sport of parkour urged the IOC on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle-course-style street-running event to the 2024 Paris Olympics because of a dispute with the governing body of gymnastics.
