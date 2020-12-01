Darren Bent ‘100 per cent’ behind Mikel Arteta and says Arsenal can’t keep changing managers despite poor form
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Darren Bent has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ poor form this season and said the club can’t keep ‘chopping and changing’. The Gunners have lost five of their ten Premier League matches this season and find themselves way down the table in 14th place. Arteta had a reasonable start to life at […]
Darren Bent has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ poor form this season and said the club can’t keep ‘chopping and changing’. The Gunners have lost five of their ten Premier League matches this season and find themselves way down the table in 14th place. Arteta had a reasonable start to life at […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources