Darren Bent ‘100 per cent’ behind Mikel Arteta and says Arsenal can’t keep changing managers despite poor form

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arteta: I'm worried about lack of goals



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he is 'worried' after his side have now failed to score from open play in their last 476 mins of Premier League football. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't deny a reported bust-up in training between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos but says there is no problem between the pair. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago