Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Darren Bent ‘100 per cent’ behind Mikel Arteta and says Arsenal can’t keep changing managers despite poor form

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Darren Bent has backed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta despite the Gunners’ poor form this season and said the club can’t keep ‘chopping and changing’. The Gunners have lost five of their ten Premier League matches this season and find themselves way down the table in 14th place. Arteta had a reasonable start to life at […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Keane: Arsenal will have enough to stay up!

Keane: Arsenal will have enough to stay up! 00:39

 Roy Keane gave an assessment of Arsenal's current form and jokingly commented that Mikel Arteta's side will have enough to beat the drop in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: I'm worried about lack of goals [Video]

Arteta: I'm worried about lack of goals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he is 'worried' after his side have now failed to score from open play in their last 476 mins of Premier League football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos [Video]

Arteta: No problem between Luiz, Ceballos

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't deny a reported bust-up in training between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos but says there is no problem between the pair.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards [Video]

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published