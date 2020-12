Vandoorne not dwelling on ‘chance’ of F1 comeback with Mercedes Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Stoffel Vandoorne says he's not been able to give much thought to a possible Formula 1 comeback with Mercedes, but knows there's a "chance" he'll race in Bahrain this weekend 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Election Jitters and Strategies to Keep Calm



With elections just a few days away, many Americans are on edge, anxious, and understandably so. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published on October 30, 2020 How To Cope With Election Anxiety



The collective anxiety of the US is palpable, in the year of the pandemic Americans are now weeks ahead of one of the most adversarial elections in its history. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06 Published on October 16, 2020